Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! It’s going to be a lovely couple of days to get out and take Max Advantage of. Highs today will be in the mid 60s for most. Expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day across northern areas and a partly to mostly cloudy day across southern areas. There is a chance for a few showers across far southern Vermont as the remnants of Ian continue to spin to our south, but it will be a lovely day for the overwhelming majority of the state.

By Thursday, the remnants of Ian will finally have moved away from the Northeast, leaving us with a mostly sunny start to the day. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week by far with low 70s in a lot of spots. Clouds will begin to increase from west to east late in the day ahead of our next system.

The next chance for showers will be on Friday as a cold front slides through the area. Colder air filters in behind it for the weekend. By Saturday, highs will only be in the lower 50s. It will be breezy too. Another weak disturbance slides through Sunday. While an isolated shower isn’t out of the question, most of the weekend should be dry.

Foliage is peaking now in parts of the state like the NEK, and we are on the verge of peak in the mountains. The next couple days will be ideal for leaf peeping. Plan to dress warm if you’re headed out this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

