Burlington Police raid Old North End home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street.

Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and found 13 staying there who didn’t belong there. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint while they searched the location. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Burlington Police made a very public arrest on Church Street. They say the man was wanted as part of a sexual assault investigation and that he and that North Street raid are connected.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.