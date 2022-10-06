Burlington Police raid Old North End home

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street.

Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and found 13 staying there who didn’t belong there. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint while they searched the location. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Burlington Police made a very public arrest on Church Street. They say the man was wanted as part of a sexual assault investigation and that he and that North Street raid are connected.

