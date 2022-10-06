Burlington Police raid Old North End residence, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street.

Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Burlington Police made a very public arrest on Church Street. They say the man was wanted as part of a sexual assault investigation and that he and that North Street raid are connected.

