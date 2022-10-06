CEDRR receives funding for Rutland economic development

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is being spent to help secure Rutland a digital future.

The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region says it’s getting $1,492,687 in federal grants and matched funding for local entrepreneurship and innovation.

With the money, local leaders plan to launch Rutland’s Tech Startup Incubator.

The goal is to encourage tech innovation and provide a mentor and investor network to tech businesses.

