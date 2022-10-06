Claremont Police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot

Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Claremont((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say the shooting happened at the Bowen street location at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They say both the victim and suspects fled the scene, but located the suspects car on Charlestown Road.

Police say they arrested, Xzavier Gibeau,18 of Troy, New Hampshire, Denzil Bruce, 20 of Keene, New Hampshire and Emil Ortiz, 18 also of Keene.

Police say later Wednesday, they got a call from a woman on Davis street -- who identified herself as the driver of the other car -- with a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to the hospital with serious but non - life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

