Dasent pleads not guilty to South Burlington murder

Denroy Dasent appeared in court Thursday morning from jail.
Denroy Dasent appeared in court Thursday morning from jail.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another not-guilty plea to another murder charge for Denroy Dasent.

The 52-year-old South Burlington man faced a judge from prison Thursday morning, accused of second-degree murder.

Court paperwork shows Dasent showed up at the Swiss Host Motel late Sunday night and confronted Brian Billings over alleged comments that Dasent says Billings previously made.

Dasent continues to be held without bail.

He’s accused of another murder in Burlington that same night. Dasent already pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman at a Burlington apartment.

