Delicious dessert for fans of peanut butter, ‘Star Trek’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our “Star Trek” cooking continues with a dessert peanut butter fans will love. It’s a tasty layered mousse that’s out of this world. It’s called Ktarian Pudding and it’s from the “Star Trek Cookbook.”

Author Chelsey Monroe-Cassel showed our Cat Viglienzoni how to make it. Watch the video to see.

KTARIAN PUDDING:

Preparation: 10 minutes

Chilling: 1 hour

Makes: 6 servings

Pairs well with: Ktarian Chocolate Puffs (page 121), Orion Spice Crumble (page 11), chocolate or fruit sauce, fresh fruit

Diplomatic plating: Consider piping into individual serving dishes, or even layering with the Orion spice crumble for a more dynamic look and taste.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

¼ cup honey, or more to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup heavy cream

In a large bowl, beat together the peanut butter, cream cheese, honey, vanilla, and cinnamon until completely smooth. In a separate bowl, beat the heavy cream until it holds stiff peaks. Add about one-quarter of the whipped cream to the peanut butter mix and beat until completely combined. Fold in the remaining whipped cream by hand. At this point, the pudding can either be enjoyed as is, or covered and chilled for about 1 hour.

ORION SPICE CRUMBLE:

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cooking: 15 minutes

Makes: about 1 cup

Pairs well with: a variety of desserts and appetizer dishes; over yogurt or in fruit smoothies

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons hot water

Pinch of salt

¼ cup honey

¼ cup nuts (hazelnuts, almonds, etc.)

¼ cup seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, etc.)

¼ cup rolled oats

OPTIONAL ADD-INS:

¼ cup freeze-dried fruit (blueberries, raspberries, etc.)

½ teaspoon spices (cinnamon, ginger, Chinese five-spice, etc.)

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder plus a splash of vanilla extract

Related Stories:

A truffle treat with a ‘Star Trek’ twist

‘Star Trek’-inspired sausages a hit with kids

Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by ‘Star Trek’

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.