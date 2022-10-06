Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It...
Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose

Latest News

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
Sebastian Gutierrez
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Suspect 23-year-old Taquarius Bynum, is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, five...
1 charged after police say family followed home by robbers, held hostage at gunpoint