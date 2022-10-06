Essex Junction City to flush hydrants

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -The City of Essex Junction will be flushing fire hydrants starting Tuesday the 11th until the 21st of October.

Crews say if residents notice discoloration in their water, run the spigot on the outside of their house for a few minutes, and then run your cold water inside their house until it clears up.

The town says the water is safe, despite looking unusual, though it can stain white clothes if you are doing laundry.

