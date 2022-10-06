Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Aita Gurung-File photo
Aita Gurung-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury has been selected for the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung.

The jury was finalized at about noon on Thursday and the jurors will be sworn in on Friday. Selection started Monday morning.

Gurung is accused of using a meat cleaver to kill his wife in Burlington in 2017.

The case is finally going to trial after a yearslong legal battle over whether Gurung was insane at the time of the crime.

A psychiatrist deemed Gurung legally insane in 2019. So, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges based on that psych evaluation.

But then the Vermont Attorney General’s Office pursued its own case, arguing the psychiatrist’s conclusion would have been different had a translator been there.

A translator is now available.

