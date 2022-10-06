Killington Ski World Cup tickets go on sale

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Killington Cup at 10 a.m. on October 6th.

The Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont.

The world cup happens from November 25th to the 27th.

The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner, Mikaela Shiffrin.

General admission is $5 a day but the grandstand is $45 on Saturday and $40 on Sunday.

For more information, pricing, and to purchase tickets, visit The Killington Cup Website.

