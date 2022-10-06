Killington Ski World Cup tickets go on sale

Killington World Cup
Killington World Cup
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Killington Cup at 10 a.m. on October 6th.

The Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont.

The world cup happens from November 25th to the 27th.

The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner, Mikaela Shiffrin.

General admission is $5 a day but the grandstand is $45 on Saturday and $40 on Sunday.

For more information, pricing, and to purchase tickets, visit The Killington Cup Website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

File Photo
CEDRR receives funding for Rutland economic development
File Photo
Essex Junction City to flush hydrants
Lebanon New Hampshire Police Dept.
Lebanon Police Dept. looking for volunteers to work for them
Lebanon Police Dept.
Lebanon Police Dept. looking for volunteers to work for them