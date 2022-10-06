Lebanon Police Dept. looking for volunteers to work for them

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon police department is looking to expand it’s force-- through volunteers.

The volunteer in police service program is modeled after national initiative that allows community members to make more of a stake in public safety. The goal is to give on-duty officers more time to focus on crime. Volunteers will be tasked with a variety of roles- like animal control, traffic counters, and vacant house checks that would normally tied up police.

“The burden that has gotten placed on law enforcement over the last decade or so just keeps increasing. From homeless, mental health, just a lot of issues that we didn’t deal with 10 or 15 years ago that we are dealing with now that takes up a lot of our time. So, anything that we can solicit for help, on a lot of these non law enforcement issues, we are all for it” said Chief Phillip Roberts, of the Lebanon Police Dept.

The Chief says the program also helps bring the community and police closer together. All volunteers must pass a criminal background check, be at least 21 years of age, and complete required training. Anyone interested can contact the Lebanon police department.

