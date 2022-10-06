New security checkpoint at Burlington airport aims to make things faster, safer

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Travelers heading to the Burlington International Airport next week will be funneled through a brand new security checkpoint. It’s part of a $19 million terminal integration project that’s been in the works for a couple of years.

The futuristic-looking machines are a new tool used by TSA so travelers don’t even have to take their laptops out of their bags.

By midweek next week, the new security checkpoint will be the only one at the Burlington airport. It’s to streamline travelers’ experiences.

“When you come into the airport it’s like, well, which one is going to be open? Are they both open? And they were both put into spaces that weren’t designed to hold checkpoints. Now, we’ve got a space that’s designed to hold a checkpoint. It holds all of our lanes in one place so our resources are in a singular location which helps us better staff and provide resources to the community,” said Chuck Woyat, the Vermont federal security director.

The nearly $20 million for the project was secured partially by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who used to fly out of the airport as a teenager.

“We’re a small state but if we are going to thrive for the next generation with business, education, everything else, we have to have a decent airport,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

The state-of-the-art equipment will allow people to get through TSA and to their gates faster.

Upstairs from security is also a brand new seating area which will eventually be the home of Sun Country Airlines, once it’s outfitted for that.

“We are excited next week, next Tuesday to start welcoming our passengers to this new security checkpoint providing them with the elevated travel experience they deserve right here out of Burlington,” Airport Director Nic Longo said.

The airport sees around 1 million people each year, with this year being a busy one as travelers come out of COVID.

The new security space is also designed to easily adapt to future changes in airport security.

“This is now kind of a custom-built design that will really make the building work better for the traveling public combined with this new technology should make it a better experience and, again, puts us in a great position for future expansion which we expect,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Next, the airport will turn its attention to plans for a north terminal replacement project.

