No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg.

The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from her school were on the bus. None were injured, although one was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and has since been released.

Both vehicles sustained major damage.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

