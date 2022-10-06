Police work to recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police scuba divers were in the water on Thursday working to lift a truck off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury.
A missing man’s truck was found in the river Wednesday.
Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield.
Divers with Adventures with Purpose, a group out of Oregon that specializes in missing person cases, found Messier’s red pickup underwater near River Road on Wednesday.
Thursday, state police worked with a tow truck to try to pull the vehicle out of the water, and multiple divers were there throughout the day.
