Tractor trailer rollover shut down I-91 in New Hampshire

GRANTHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A tractor trailer rollover on I-89 North in Grantham, New Hampshire shut down the road Wednesday for several hours while crews unloaded the cargo and removed the truck.

Police say around 4:42 p.m. they found the truck on its side in the median and significant damage to the left side guardrail.

Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and that only the one truck was involved.

Police say what caused the crash is still under investigation.

