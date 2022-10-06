Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-89 in New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRANTHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours on Wednesday.

Police say around 4:42 p.m., they found the truck on its side in the median and significant damage to the left side guardrail.

Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while crews unloaded the cargo and removed the truck.

Police say what caused the crash is still under investigation.

A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, shut down the...
A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours on Wednesday.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
