Vermont kids learn all about agriculture at Farm and Field Day

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Farm and Field Day took place in the backyard of the Newbury Elementary School on Thursday. The goal is to educate students on the agriculture industry.

This is the first time they have invited 200 kids from different schools in the area.

Students at Newbury say this is something they look forward to every year. Kids were able to go around to different workshops on the field, learning all things agriculture, from horses to baby goats to learning what cows eat.

“There’s like chickens, there a fish truck and apple cider. And it’s really fun to do,” said Margret Williams of Newbury.

“Oh, it’s definitely for milk and production, and we want to make sure that they are really healthy. That they are able to get up and down and walk around, and they’re able to, you know, have babies healthy and safely,” said Emily Wright of New Tech Feed, a dairy nutrition company.

Wright works with farms around the state to build diets for all types of cows. She was showing the kids what goes into feeding the cows, stressing what they are eating and where it’s coming from.

“There’s a lot more science and math and critical thinking that goes into the agricultural industry, especially the dairy industry. So I hope kids will see that as an opportunity after school,” Wright said.

Kids rotate from station to station every 20 minutes so all of them had the opportunity to learn something new. And for the last half hour, they got to go to any station they liked.

“I was really excited, and it’s our first one so far,” said Madison Robinson of West Barnet.

“We get to see chickens and horses and a bunch of other things. There’s balers and there’s lots of cool things to learn about. There was also an apple cider press which we thought was exciting,” said Kyera Darling of Newbury.

The school hopes to have even more presenters in the future.

