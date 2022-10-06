Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease.

“This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.

Landesman is one of the co-investigators on the project, funded by a $228,000 grant from the CDC.

He says the true focus of the study is on vectors for disease, like ticks and mosquitos. But the focus here in Vermont will be on ticks.

The New England Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases is centered at the University of Massachusetts Amherst but other schools across New England are involved, as well.

“There’s really a need to put more attention on studying this problem in New England,” Landesman said. “So, what we’re really trying to do is figure out how can we most effectively reduce the tick population?”

Landesman says 20% of the Lyme disease cases in the U.S. come from New England, a region that only makes up 4.5% of the population, which is why it’s so crucial to get this work going.

The research will also loop in public health departments for maximum expertise across the board.

The project has four parts. The first is to get communities in the region involved by studying tick control practices.

“If you’re doing some kind of tick control right now, is it effective? And we’ll be collecting some data to figure that out,” Landesman said.

They’ll also be studying tick-killing pesticides and opting for ones deemed safer for the environment and pollinators.

Tick control on common hosts, like white-tailed deer, will be a big point of study in other regions. But in Vermont, landscape and forest management will be in the spotlight.

“By reducing the number of invasive species in our forest, we think we should be able to further reduce the tick population,” Landesman explained.

With the funds in hand, the NVU team has already started work on this five-year process. Landesman says students can be involved with the study during the summer.

“What we really need are the funds to have the time to do this work and to get the students involved, get to the sites, things like that,” he said.

From there, New England states will be able to confer with each other about what problems they’re seeing and possible solutions.

The goal of this project at its core is to reduce the tick population, which researchers do not believe would have any adverse effect on our environment.

Ticks are most active in June and November, though you can get bitten at any time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.