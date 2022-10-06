WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont governor to debate on WCAX tonight

Campaign 2022
Campaign 2022(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News on Thursday will kick off a series of debates as we near the mid-term election this November.

We start with the governor’s debate, Democratic candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Phil Scott take the stage Thursday at 7 p.m.

DEBATE SCHEDULE:

  • 10/6 Gubernatorial debate
  • 10/12 Lt. gov. debate
  • 10/18 Congressional debate
  • 10/26 Senate debate

The debates all start at 7 p.m. and last an hour.

Our 6 p.m. broadcast will only be half an hour on those nights.

