WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont governor to debate on WCAX tonight
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News on Thursday will kick off a series of debates as we near the mid-term election this November.
We start with the governor’s debate, Democratic candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Phil Scott take the stage Thursday at 7 p.m.
DEBATE SCHEDULE:
- 10/6 Gubernatorial debate
- 10/12 Lt. gov. debate
- 10/18 Congressional debate
- 10/26 Senate debate
The debates all start at 7 p.m. and last an hour.
Our 6 p.m. broadcast will only be half an hour on those nights.
