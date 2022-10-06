Where do Vermonters stand on the issues? Poll results on hot ballot items

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters say a reproductive liberty amendment to the state’s Constitution should be given the greenlight. That’s one finding of several issues facing Vermonters that appears on a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News.

Proposition 5 is an amendment on the November ballot that would enshrine personal reproductive liberty into the Vermont Constitution.

The vote comes after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back Roe vs. Wade, leaving abortion policies to states.

The poll shows that if the vote was held today, 75% of Vermonters would support the amendment and 18% would vote against it; 6% are undecided.

The poll also asked about guns. There has been an uptick in gun violence statewide and lawmakers have taken several steps in recent years to pass more firearm reforms, including a sweeping gun bill in 2018.

Nearly half of those polled-- 47%-- want additional restrictions; 35% say the laws should be kept as is and 15% say they should be less strict.

The differences mostly fall along party lines; most Democrats and half of independents would like to see more steps taken.

The poll also asked about a touchstone in the fight against skyrocketing overdose deaths-- whether Vermonters support safe injection sites or so-called overdose prevention sites. Those are places where people can consume drugs under medical supervision.

In short, Vermonters are split: 44% strongly or somewhat support them, 40% would strongly or somewhat oppose and 16% are neutral or just aren’t sure.

Trust in law enforcement and how to achieve police reform has been under the microscope since the summer of 2020. The poll found mixed reactions there.

Some 31% say they have a lot of trust in law enforcement, 42% say they have some trust and 26% say they have a little or no trust in police.

The UNH poll was conducted online with 765 voters between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3. The margin of error is 3.5%. Click here for the results from the poll.

Click here for the technical report.

