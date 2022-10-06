Williston hopes zoning changes will bring the town to new heights

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston officials hoping to bring the town to new heights with zoning changes in the Taft Corners area, but some residents are unhappy with the changes.

The Williston Selectboard approved major zoning changes this week. Town Planner Matt Boulanger says it includes raising the maximum height of buildings from 52 to 87 feet. It also aims to create more of a downtown feel by organizing new development.

“Adding some allowed heights to the building allows some flexibility in design and how they can be occupied. It also sets the stage for greater occupant density which sets the stage for abundant housing, or affordable housing,” Boulanger said.

“I want it to be a small town. I don’t want it to be a city and it’s turning into that,” said David Martel, who grew up in Williston on his family’s farm.

Martel says he’s worried about losing the views and that a sudden population increase would put more of a strain on public services.

“Traffic is getting pretty backed up. The school system is maxed out, the fire department, the police, emergency services-- they’re overwhelmed, as well,” Martel said.

Williston Town Manager Erik Wells says there isn’t going to be a sudden influx of people with these zoning changes. He adds the town has ways to keep infrastructure up with development.

“Two things come to mind. It’s our growth management system. It’s the number of household units that can be permitted each year and also our wastewater capacity,” Wells said.

People also raised concerns about the public input process for this zoning change which primarily took place during the pandemic. But town officials say they did their due diligence.

“It’s been a really big undertaking. It takes a lot of work and a lot of courage to reenvision a place like Taft Corners. I think we got a really good product out of it. I’m excited to start administering,” Boulanger said.

“The views we have and the skyline views of Williston we have are beautiful,” Martel said. “I just don’t want to lose that.”

