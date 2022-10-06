Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm and sunny day on Thursday, we’ll be in for some big changes in our weather for the end of the week. Clouds will thicken up by Friday morning with rain showers likely for the start of the day. Highs during the morning will reach the mid 60s before a cold front sweeps through by early afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours, falling quickly into the 50s.

Plan on colder conditions for the weekend. Clouds clear out early on Saturday but temperatures will be chilly. Highs by Saturday afternoon will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will still be a great day to see the foliage, just dress for some cooler temperatures. We’ll see a few clouds move in on Sunday with the chance of a passing shower later in the day. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the mid 50s. It will likely be mostly cloudy and cool for Monday as well with highs remaining in the mid 50s.

We’ll see a bit of a warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be close to 60. Mostly cloudy skies will be back for Thursday and Friday with scattered showers. Colder temperatures return for the end of next week, falling back into the 50s again for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

dandowling
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
jess
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Jess has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast