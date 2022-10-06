BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm and sunny day on Thursday, we’ll be in for some big changes in our weather for the end of the week. Clouds will thicken up by Friday morning with rain showers likely for the start of the day. Highs during the morning will reach the mid 60s before a cold front sweeps through by early afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours, falling quickly into the 50s.

Plan on colder conditions for the weekend. Clouds clear out early on Saturday but temperatures will be chilly. Highs by Saturday afternoon will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will still be a great day to see the foliage, just dress for some cooler temperatures. We’ll see a few clouds move in on Sunday with the chance of a passing shower later in the day. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the mid 50s. It will likely be mostly cloudy and cool for Monday as well with highs remaining in the mid 50s.

We’ll see a bit of a warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be close to 60. Mostly cloudy skies will be back for Thursday and Friday with scattered showers. Colder temperatures return for the end of next week, falling back into the 50s again for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.