BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an absolutely gorgeous fall day on tap today! The gradual warming we’ve seen over the course of the week culminates in an afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s for most. There will be plenty of sun, especially this morning.

The ridge of high pressure that is overhead today doesn’t stay in place long. After having a relatively blocked weather pattern all week, things are getting moving again and another system approaches from the west this evening. We’ll likely see an increase in high clouds ahead of it.

Shower chances develop over northern New York during the overnight hours, with a batch of wet weather moving across Vermont during the early morning hours ahead of the cold front that moves through later in the day. The frontal passage will bring another round of showers, an uptick in wind gusts and falling temperatures.

Colder air will move in from west to east Friday afternoon, meaning eastern areas will stay warmer longest. Highs across northern New York likely only top out in the upper 50s, meanwhile most of Vermont should see highs in the 60s, with the warmest temperatures in the Upper Valley.

Any leftover showers heading into Friday night could fall in the form of some light snow showers in the mountains. Saturday will be the colder of the two weekend days with highs in the low 50s, but is looking dry with partial sunshine. Sunday will still be cool with more clouds and the chance for a couple showers this afternoon.

If you’re hoping to go leaf peeping this week and have the chance to do so today, it will certainly be the best day weather-wise for it.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

