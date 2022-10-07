6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire

Newson said Dean, 6, put his brother, Elijah, in the trunk and stood in front of him so he wouldn’t get burned. (Source: WOIO/Lesha Newson)
By Winnie Dortch and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was severely burned as he tried to shield his 4-year-old brother from flames when their mother’s car caught fire in a parking lot.

Lesha Newson left her two sons in the car when she went into a store to pick up a prescription, WOIO reports.

When she came out of the store, she saw her car on fire.

Newson said Dean, 6, put his brother, Elijah, 4, in the trunk and stood in front of him so he wouldn’t get burned.

“That’s very selfless for a 6-year-old,” Newson said.

A few good Samaritans helped rescue Elijah who told them his brother was still in the car.

“Right as they pulled Dean out of the car, it exploded,” Newson said.

He is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro Health in Cleveland.

“He said, ‘I’m Spider-Man, Mom. I saved my brother.’ That was the first thing he said to me when we got here and he woke up,” Newson said.

Newson said she learned a lot from this heart-dropping experience and won’t leave her children unattended in the car again.

“In three minutes, you never know what can happen,” she said.

Newson said she bought her car two months ago. It is unclear how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
A free concert in Burlington's City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were...
Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington

Latest News

FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
Aita Gurung
Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer
FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Reaction from North Country after judge blocks part of NY gun law