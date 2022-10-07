Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted. Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43, are shown on the top row.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted.

Police believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive, Midlothian, Texas, shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Jada is reportedly 5′3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

The baby boy is bald, weighs about 18 pounds, and has blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home
A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and...
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv
Young Vermonters on Friday pressed candidates on top issues facing the state.
Students question Vermont political candidates on the issues
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that...
Does capturing the perfect fall foliage shot have you crossing some lines?