Brattleboro Union High School recognized by Special Olympics
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Union High School is being honored by Special Olympics Vermont today.
The school is getting banner recognition for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.
Special Olympics Vermont says only a select number of schools receive this distinction.
The banner will be hung in the high school.
