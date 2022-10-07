Colors and crafts: Leaf peepers enjoy Stowe Foliage Arts Festival

As the colors turn, visitors in Stowe are turning out for the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.
As the colors turn, visitors in Stowe are turning out for the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As the colors turn, visitors in Stowe are turning out for the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.

“We’ve had a great turnout so far. Stowe seems very busy, there are a lot of people around. So we’re looking forward to a great weekend,” said Tim Cianciola, the director of the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.

Cianciola says a successful and warm festival last year set them up for success this year. Their vendor list has been full since August.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm last year with people getting out of lockdown post-COVID. We just had a huge turnout and it’s carried forth into this year,” Cianciola said.

Some attendees are locals, kicking off the weekend and enjoying the warm fall weather.

“Leaves are peak foliage right now, yeah, just browsing around. Great local vendors, some good food,” said Emily Aylward of Stowe.

Others are in town visiting family.

“We wanted to see the foliage, this is supposed to be peak. My brother-in-law invited us up,” said Gregory Watson of Richmond, Virginia. “We love it. It’s not the first time we’ve been here but it’s the first time we’ve been here at peak foliage.”

Kathy Hartman, visiting from Loveland, Colorado, says she’s taken aback by the colors of the trees surrounding the Topnotch Field where the festival is held.

“Ugh, my gosh, I mean we get golds in our Aspen trees but we don’t get reds and purples and oranges, all this amazing color. So, yeah, it’s really beautiful,” Hartman said.

But she was even more floored by the work of a local hat vendor.

“I love hats but I just can’t wear them, but she found the perfect hat. Which I’ve now hidden so she can’t sell it to anyone else so I’m going to come back and hopefully get it,” Hartman said.

Patricia Lawfer from Plattsburgh is familiar with the foliage and came to shop.

“This is what I came out for, to find this kind of treasure,” Lawfer said.

She’s on the hunt for goodies for her 10 grandkids.

“It’s just amazing, they have so much stuff here,” she said.

With more than 150 vendors, festival staffers are confident there’s something everyone will enjoy.

The Stowe Foliage Arts Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

