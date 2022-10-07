The common loon gets love in the Adirondacks

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) -Loons are being loved on during a celebration in the Adirondacks this weekend.

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites one and all to celebrate Common Loons this Sunday, October 9th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Paul Smith’s College is hosting the event, which features a barbecue and silent auction, a loon-calling contest, and presentations.

Organizers say it’s perfect to learn loon history and current conservation efforts while enjoying family-fun activities.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.