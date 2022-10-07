Does capturing the perfect fall foliage shot have you crossing some lines?

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that cover the landscape in our region. But a reminder to be respectful and not trespass on someone else’s property.

“We love when they come, our economies rely on it,” said Amanda Arcone, who lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

Arcone says fall foliage and the visiting leaf peepers it provides are huge for her and her Airbnb, but recently, visitors have been putting a damper on the season.

“It just seems like there are no boundaries anymore,” she said.

Arcone says tourists walked onto her property for a fall photoshoot uninvited and unannounced. She says had they asked, she likely wouldn’t have had a problem with a few photos. The trend she’s noticing is not a lot of asking at all.

“I love sharing one of the most beautiful parts of the world, but it just goes back to general respect and boundaries,” Arcone said.

She says it is frustrating to have people creeping onto her front lawn just to snap a photo. The state backs her up and says it’s important we have these tourist dollars, but it’s also important tourists are safe.

“We are aware some places get a little crowded and it can be surprising when someone pulls over in front of you,” said Mike Snyder, the commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Snyder says the state hasn’t received any reports of trespassing for the perfect photo, but it doesn’t shock him-- people love leaves. So he has some recommendations.

“We are always asking folks to be considerate, be courteous, to respect private property,” Snyder said.

Snyder says you can always ask but always respect property owners’ rights.

While driving, as much as you might want to take in the mountainside, keep your eyes on the road.

And for those who proudly own Vermont’s picturesque scenes, state your intent during peak season, an extra sign can’t hurt.

“A friendly please don’t park here goes a long way. I think that’s important for folks to signal their intent to either welcome or not welcome guests and visitors,” Snyder said.

Of course, public lands are for the public.

“There is an awful lot of public land in our state that is open and free state forests basically near everyone, town forests,” Snyder said.

He says over the next week, from Barton to Brattleboro foliage is looking good and he encourages people to take advantage, but respectfully.

Back in New Hampshire, Arcone says this isn’t new but for the safety of visitors and the security of her home, she hopes people think before they snap a photo.

“It just goes back to general respect and boundaries,” she said.

