Does capturing the perfect fall foliage shot have you crossing some lines?

With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that...
With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that cover the landscape in our region. But a reminder to be respectful and not trespass on someone else’s property.(Courtesy: Amanda Arcone)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that cover the landscape in our region. But a reminder to be respectful and not trespass on someone else’s property.

“We love when they come, our economies rely on it,” said Amanda Arcone, who lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

Arcone says fall foliage and the visiting leaf peepers it provides are huge for her and her Airbnb, but recently, visitors have been putting a damper on the season.

“It just seems like there are no boundaries anymore,” she said.

Arcone says tourists walked onto her property for a fall photoshoot uninvited and unannounced. She says had they asked, she likely wouldn’t have had a problem with a few photos. The trend she’s noticing is not a lot of asking at all.

“I love sharing one of the most beautiful parts of the world, but it just goes back to general respect and boundaries,” Arcone said.

She says it is frustrating to have people creeping onto her front lawn just to snap a photo. The state backs her up and says it’s important we have these tourist dollars, but it’s also important tourists are safe.

“We are aware some places get a little crowded and it can be surprising when someone pulls over in front of you,” said Mike Snyder, the commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Snyder says the state hasn’t received any reports of trespassing for the perfect photo, but it doesn’t shock him-- people love leaves. So he has some recommendations.

“We are always asking folks to be considerate, be courteous, to respect private property,” Snyder said.

Snyder says you can always ask but always respect property owners’ rights.

While driving, as much as you might want to take in the mountainside, keep your eyes on the road.

And for those who proudly own Vermont’s picturesque scenes, state your intent during peak season, an extra sign can’t hurt.

“A friendly please don’t park here goes a long way. I think that’s important for folks to signal their intent to either welcome or not welcome guests and visitors,” Snyder said.

Of course, public lands are for the public.

“There is an awful lot of public land in our state that is open and free state forests basically near everyone, town forests,” Snyder said.

He says over the next week, from Barton to Brattleboro foliage is looking good and he encourages people to take advantage, but respectfully.

Back in New Hampshire, Arcone says this isn’t new but for the safety of visitors and the security of her home, she hopes people think before they snap a photo.

“It just goes back to general respect and boundaries,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home
A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and...
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

Young Vermonters on Friday pressed candidates on top issues facing the state.
Students question Vermont political candidates on the issues
SDF
Vt. State Police honor heroism, community service at awards ceremony
Aita Gurung
Trial begins for man accused of using meat cleaver to murder wife
Are you searching for a sweet senior cat who loves attention? Meet Oscar!
Pets with Potential: Oscar