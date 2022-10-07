Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across Vermont are opening up to visitors.

Saturday and Sunday mark the second and final Fall Maple Open House.

There are 14 sugarmakers and houses participating this weekend from all the way up in Derby, to Cornwall, down to Woodstock.

If you’re favorite sugar maker isn’t participating you can also call and see if they’re open to having guests.

Trees aren’t producing sap and sugarmakers aren’t boiling either but they do have their sweet treats and can show you all their equipment.

To see Melissa Cooney’s full interview with Jason Gagne with Gagne Maple LLC, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.