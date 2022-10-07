Fish and Wildlife hosts free event to “sight in” rifles

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Hunters will ensure their aim is set during an event on Saturday.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said the Walter Cabell Shooting Range in Woodbury, Vt. will be open for hunters to sight in their rifles tomorrow.

Sighting in is when hunters adjust their sights to hit a target at a specific range.

The range is located at1051 Buck Lane in Woodbury and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A range safety officer will be on-hand to help.

