Former NH juvenile parole officer sentenced to 11 years

A former juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire has been sentenced to 11 years in federal...
A former juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and trying to send an explicit image to a child. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and trying to send an explicit image to a child.

Jason Ellis pleaded guilty in June. Prosecutors agreed in a plea agreement to drop a third charge of distributing child pornography.

Ellis was fired from his job as a juvenile parole officer earlier in the year after he was arrested.

An affidavit said Ellis sent online messages in 2020 and 2021 to undercover investigators posing as a 13-year-old girl and her father. Detectives uncovered more than 100 images of child sex abuse material on his phone, WMUR-TV reported.

