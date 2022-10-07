Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty.

The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused.

They recently moved from Vermont to South Carolina where they were arrested after a social worker acting on a tip found a child walking with a limp and covered in fake tattoos and makeup to hide bruises.

A forensic examiner says the child was tortured.

The victim was hospitalized.

Three other kids were taken from the home, as well. They’re in state custody.

