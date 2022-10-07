How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News.

According to the poll, 61% of Vermonters approve of the job that Biden is doing and 38% disapprove.

This is a 10-point increase from July when 51% approved of Biden.

Once you break down the numbers, 29% strongly approve while 27% somewhat approve, and 31% of Vermonters strongly disapprove of the president’s performance.

Meanwhile, only 21% of Vermonters think the country is heading in the right direction, 60% think we’re heading in the wrong direction and about 14% don’t know.

So how is it possible for Biden’s job approval to increase while fewer Vermonters think the U.S. is headed in the right direction? It’s the economy. Some 34% of Vermonters who say we’re going in the wrong direction cite inflation, the economy and spending as their top national concern, and 27% also say political polarization is a big issue.

Of the people who think we’re on the right track, 22% say it’s because President Biden and Democrats are doing well and 18% say it’s because Republicans are not in power.

Bert Johnson, a political scientist at Middlebury College, says when Vermonters are opining on whether the country is on the wrong track, they have similar answers as people in other states.

“But I would suspect for different reasons. People are concerned about the state of the economy but more Vermonters than the rest of the country would say the Biden administration is doing a good job,” Johnson said.

Johnson says in 2010 at this point in the midterms, former President Obama’s approval rating was 52%-- lower than Biden’s current approval rating in Vermont.

Click here for the full poll results.

