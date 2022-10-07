H.S. soccer for Thursday, October 6

Scores and highlights from across the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
GIRLS SOCCER

Burr and Burton 4, Mount Anthony 3

West Rutland 7, Mill River 0

Burlington 4, Rice 1

Colchester 4, South Burlington 2

North Country 2, Harwood 1

BOYS SOCCER

Montpelier 1, U-32 0

Peoples Academy 1, Lake Region 0

Otter Valley 3, Green Mountain 2

Stowe 11, Lyndon 0

Vergennes 3, Green Mountain Valley 0

Colchester 3, Burlington 0

Essex 1, Mount Mansfield 1

Mount Anthony 2, Rutland 0

Poultney 2, Proctor 0

Hazen 3, Paine Mountain 2

North Country 5, Lamoille 0

Randolph 3, Thetford 1

