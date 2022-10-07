H.S. soccer for Thursday, October 6
Scores and highlights from across the state
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GIRLS SOCCER
Burr and Burton 4, Mount Anthony 3
West Rutland 7, Mill River 0
Burlington 4, Rice 1
Colchester 4, South Burlington 2
North Country 2, Harwood 1
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 1, U-32 0
Peoples Academy 1, Lake Region 0
Otter Valley 3, Green Mountain 2
Stowe 11, Lyndon 0
Vergennes 3, Green Mountain Valley 0
Colchester 3, Burlington 0
Essex 1, Mount Mansfield 1
Mount Anthony 2, Rutland 0
Poultney 2, Proctor 0
Hazen 3, Paine Mountain 2
North Country 5, Lamoille 0
Randolph 3, Thetford 1
