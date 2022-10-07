Man seriously hurt in a White River Junction shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in White River Junction at the Comfort Inn.

Police say a man was hit by gunfire and has life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Dartmouth Health Center.

Police say a suspect is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
A free concert in Burlington's City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were...
Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington

Latest News

scottsiegel
Candidates for Vermont governor debate on WCAX
Aita Gurung
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in trial of accused cleaver killer
Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses...
Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow
Women’s March National Day of Action is this weekend, and groups supporting abortion rights...
Women’s march organized in Burlington