Man seriously hurt in a White River Junction shooting

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in White River Junction at the Comfort Inn.

Police say a man was hit by gunfire and has life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Dartmouth Health Center.

Police say a suspect is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425.

