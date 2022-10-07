Man seriously hurt in a White River Junction shooting
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. in White River Junction at the Comfort Inn.
Police say a man was hit by gunfire and has life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to the Dartmouth Health Center.
Police say a suspect is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425.
