Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Johnathan Manning and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A mom was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her 6-month-old daughter.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, left her daughter Carissa Lewis in her hot vehicle in August.

Deputies said when Lee returned to her vehicle, she drove for approximately five minutes before flagging down a deputy on the roadway. However, officials said Lee told deputies two different stories, first claiming the child was not even in the car.

Family members told KPLC that Lee had a similar experience in 2019 when she left another child, who was 2 months old at the time, unattended in a vehicle.

Lee pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in that case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home
A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and...
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

As the colors turn, visitors in Stowe are turning out for the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.
Colors and crafts: Leaf peepers enjoy Stowe Foliage Arts Festival
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who...
Brother of suspect in California family’s killing arrested
FILE - The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine