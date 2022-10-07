Pets with Potential: Oscar

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you searching for a sweet senior cat who loves attention? Meet Oscar!

This neutered male is 13 and has plenty of pep left in his step. He loves pets and would love a warm lap to cuddle in this winter.

He is in the early stages of kidney disease and needs a prescription diet.

Click here for more on Oscar and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

