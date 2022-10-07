Reaction from North Country after judge blocks part of NY gun law

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A federal judge blocked key parts of a strict New York gun law that passed earlier this year, calling it unconstitutional.

Many people speculate it was a hurried attempt to replace old laws ruled out by the Supreme Court in June.

However, a lot of New Yorkers say the Concealed Carry Improvement Act infringed on the Second Amendment and they’re glad to see it go.

“Most of this legislation was unconstitutional and rushed for sure,” said Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

Stec voted against the act during an emergency session this summer. The legislation came to the floor after the Supreme Court ruled the previous law unconstitutional.

“That was overturned by the Supreme Court and they said no, you can’t ask people why they want to carry a gun,” Stec said.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act limited the right to carry in nearly all public places, including churches, making it next to impossible for people to keep guns with them, even during historical reenactments.

I spoke with several Plattsburgh residents, most of whom are happy the legislation is being reconsidered.

“I think the frightening trend with government is they’re getting more and more business. They’re taking away our freedom of reproduction. They’re taking away our right to carry,” said Heidi Clute of Plattsburgh.

“I also believe it was a kneejerk reaction by the administration here in New York state concerning the federal back down that was done,” said Jaime Canales, a Plattsburgh city councilor.

For others, like Tony of Plattsburgh, it’s a little grayer. He says people have a right to carry guns but they need to be more difficult to access.

“Just to brandish and walk all over town to say I have a gun opens a door for other people to do it and not everyone is on the same mental page,” Tony said.

Officials across New York responded Thursday, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, who said, in part, “It is deeply disappointing that the judge wants to limit my ability to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Letitia James, D-New York Attorney General, said, “I will not back down from the fight to protect New Yorkers from repeated and baseless attacks on our state’s gun safety measures.”

On the other hand, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, disagreed, saying, “We have seen many flaws with this legislation over the past couple months.”

“No one likes gun violence but what we have is a fundamental difference on how to address this,” Stec said.

Governor Hochul says she’s working on a plan to appeal the decision, but those I spoke with Thursday don’t expect the court’s decision to change.

