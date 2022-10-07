Romulan Ale recipe won’t leave you feeling blue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to feel blue with a tasty cocktail in front of you!
We’re wrapping up our “Star Trek”-themed cooking with a colorful drink, a Romulan Ale cocktail.
This fun, fizzy, blue drink is from “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel showed our Cat Viglienzoni how to mix one up. Watch the video to see.
ROMULAN ALE:
Preparation: 5 minutes
Makes: 1 serving
Pairs well with: salty bar snacks, more refined diplomatic dinners
Diplomatic plating: Consider serving with a slice of starfruit as a garnish
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ounces blue sports drink
- 1 ounce white rum
- 1 ounce blue Curaçao
- Ice
- About 3 ounces lemon-lime soda, or to taste
Add the sports drink, rum, and Curaçao to an ice-filled tumbler. Top up with the soda. The recipe can also be scaled up and served in a pitcher for larger gatherings.
