Romulan Ale recipe won’t leave you feeling blue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to feel blue with a tasty cocktail in front of you!

We’re wrapping up our “Star Trek”-themed cooking with a colorful drink, a Romulan Ale cocktail.

This fun, fizzy, blue drink is from “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel showed our Cat Viglienzoni how to mix one up. Watch the video to see.

ROMULAN ALE:

Preparation: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 serving

Pairs well with: salty bar snacks, more refined diplomatic dinners

Diplomatic plating: Consider serving with a slice of starfruit as a garnish

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces blue sports drink

1 ounce white rum

1 ounce blue Curaçao

Ice

About 3 ounces lemon-lime soda, or to taste

Add the sports drink, rum, and Curaçao to an ice-filled tumbler. Top up with the soda. The recipe can also be scaled up and served in a pitcher for larger gatherings.

