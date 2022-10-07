Romulan Ale recipe won’t leave you feeling blue

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to feel blue with a tasty cocktail in front of you!

We’re wrapping up our “Star Trek”-themed cooking with a colorful drink, a Romulan Ale cocktail.

This fun, fizzy, blue drink is from “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel showed our Cat Viglienzoni how to mix one up. Watch the video to see.

ROMULAN ALE:

Preparation: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 serving

Pairs well with: salty bar snacks, more refined diplomatic dinners

Diplomatic plating: Consider serving with a slice of starfruit as a garnish

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 ounces blue sports drink
  • 1 ounce white rum
  • 1 ounce blue Curaçao
  • Ice
  • About 3 ounces lemon-lime soda, or to taste

Add the sports drink, rum, and Curaçao to an ice-filled tumbler. Top up with the soda. The recipe can also be scaled up and served in a pitcher for larger gatherings.

