Students question Vermont political candidates on the issues

Young Vermonters on Friday pressed candidates on top issues facing the state.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Young Vermonters on Friday pressed candidates on top issues facing the state.

The Williston Central School candidates forum is held every election cycle to connect seventh- and eighth-graders to politics and current events.

Candidates for U.S. House and Senate, Vermont governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general fielded questions on everything from health care to education to abortion.

The students have been working since the beginning of the school year to come up with the questions.

“Even though we’re not allowed to vote, it’s an important time to be introduced into politics,” said Maya Teluca, a Williston student.

“It’s still important to be learning about the government and what’s going on because these people change the future and we are the future as children,” said Ellie Porter, a Williston student.

The forum is aimed at encouraging students to become civically engaged in their communities.

