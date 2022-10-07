Vt. State Police honor heroism, community service at awards ceremony

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police took a moment on Friday to celebrate members of law enforcement and their efforts in their communities.

“We know there will always be more to do and we can always do better,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, “but we must give credit where credit is due.”

Giving credit where it is due was the goal of a ceremony at the Statehouse on Friday. The annual presentation of awards and promotions for members of Vermont law enforcement celebrates heroism and community service.

“It’s been a tough couple of years. This ceremony is incredibly important for our people and for their families. The troopers in Vermont do a lot of incredible work every year at great personal risk and sacrifice,” Vt. State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham said.

Twelve people were promoted, and 19 received awards and recognition for their bravery and quick thinking, including Lt. Todd Baxter.

“It was a very difficult case, many hours, years as a matter of fact. The collaboration with the other agencies was the most influential and the best thing that really came out of this. It affected me personally,” Baxter said.

Baxter was part of what Vermont law enforcement is calling one of its most complex homicide investigations ever, the murder of Gregory Davis. In 2018, Davis was kidnapped from his home in Barnet, shot, and then dumped in a Danville snowbank. The case took four years to crack.

Baxter says the case had a big impact on his life.

“I have a lot of emotions honestly, I’m retiring in two weeks. So it’s not the combination, this is really kind of the beginning for this case, so we will still be involved in it. So we will still be involved in it because now we have made the arrest. There’s a lot more to come with this,” he said.

There were others too, like Tpr. Seth Boudreau. He was honored for disarming a man in the middle of a domestic dispute. Boudreau says he had never been in a situation like that before.

“It just ended, I just did it. Ultimately, it was the best thing that I could have done at the time, and I just made a decision and went with it,” Boudreau said.

Col. Birmingham says the state police will continue to recognize each other’s hard work and dedication.

Click here for the full list of awards and promotions.

