WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in trial of accused cleaver killer

By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trial is getting underway Friday in the case of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung.

Opening statements are expected to begin shortly. When they begin, you can watch them in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Gurung is accused of using a meat cleaver to kill his wife in 2017.

The case is finally going to trial after a yearslong legal battle over whether Gurung was insane at the time of the crime.

A psychiatrist deemed Gurung legally insane in 2019. So, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges based on that psych evaluation.

But then the Vermont Attorney General’s Office pursued its own case, arguing the psychiatrist’s conclusion would have been different had a translator been there.

A translator is now available.

Jury selection was completed Thursday.

Opening arguments will get underway after jurors are sworn in.

