Women’s march organized in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Women’s March National Day of Action is this weekend, and groups supporting abortion rights will be in attendance.

A coalition of groups has organized a Rally for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment and Abortion Rights. That march is happening on Saturday, October 9th at City Hall in Burlington at 2 p.m.

The groups involved include Planned Parenthood GenAction UVM and Vermont for Reproductive Liberty.

