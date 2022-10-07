Women’s march organized in Burlington

Women’s March National Day of Action is this weekend, and groups supporting abortion rights...
Women’s March National Day of Action is this weekend, and groups supporting abortion rights will be in attendance.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Women’s March National Day of Action is this weekend, and groups supporting abortion rights will be in attendance.

A coalition of groups has organized a Rally for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment and Abortion Rights. That march is happening on Saturday, October 9th at City Hall in Burlington at 2 p.m.

The groups involved include Planned Parenthood GenAction UVM and Vermont for Reproductive Liberty.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
A free concert in Burlington's City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were...
Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington

Latest News

Aita Gurung (center)
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in trial of accused cleaver killer
New York State Police are assisting the Malone Village Police after the incident overnight.
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
Women’s March National Day of Action is this weekend, and groups supporting abortion rights...
Women’s march organized in Burlington
Brattleboro Union High School is being honored by Special Olympics Vermont today.
Brattleboro Union High School recognized by Special Olympics