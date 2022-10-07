Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cold front moved through the region on Friday, we’ll see some much colder weather head our way for the weekend. Skies will gradually clear out through the early morning hours on Saturday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than they have been with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will remain cool on Sunday, and a weak frontal boundary moving in from the north and west could bring just the chance of a passing shower or two around midday. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy for the second half of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds as well.

The best stretch of weather next week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs heading into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds return on Thursday with the chance of late day showers. Showers may continue on Friday with highs dropping back down into the 50s. It looks like another cool and dry weekend next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The Vermont foliage is at its peak this weekend. Temperatures may be a little cool, but this will likely be the best weekend to see the colors. There will still be plenty of foliage though through the end of next week.

