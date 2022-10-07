BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! After a treat of a day yesterday, it’s back to reality today. There is a batch of rain moving across the state this morning, and we’ll see ongoing showers into this afternoon, when a sharp cold front will slide through the area. The frontal passage will drop temperatures from west to east over the course of today. That means the Adirondacks won’t have a chance to get out of the 50s, meanwhile western Vermont will have a chance to see low to mid 60s through midday before temperatures fall during the afternoon. Temperatures will have the best chance to get well into the 60s and stay there longer across eastern areas and the Upper Valley, where some spots could get close to 70 this afternoon.

Colder air continues to filter in tonight, leading to a chilly start to the weekend with a lot of low to mid 30s, even some upper 20s possible in the Adirondacks. While a light mountain snow shower isn’t out of the question with any lingering moisture overnight, nothing widespread is expected. Sunshine emerges during the day Saturday. Despite the sun, it will still be a brisk day where highs struggle to get into the low to mid 50s across the area.

Sunday will feature more cloud cover than Saturday, with scattered showers developing by afternoon. If you’re hoping for a dry day with more sun to get outside, Saturday will be the day for that. Foliage is looking fantastic across the area. Get out and take Max Advantage of it if you can.

Seasonably cool temperatures linger into next week. By mid week, temperatures return to the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

