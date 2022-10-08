New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Domestic violence is ramping up their data collection, specifically for domestic violence accountability programs. These programs are meant to help people who use abuse and control in intimate relationships to change their ways.

While they’ve kept track of things like how many people participate, they say more information will give them a clearer picture of the programs’ success. Right now, the best indicator the state has of these programs’ success is whether people reoffend. Those from the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence say that doesn’t paint a complete picture.

“The majority of folks who are in these programs are mandated,” said the council’s co-director Heather Holter. State agencies like the Department of Child and Family Services and the Department of Corrections will refer people to domestic violence accountability programs to keep abuse from happening again.

Holter says Vermont has 11 of these certified programs, all of which use a variety of curriculums. “Most of them spend some time addressing the values, and beliefs, and past experiences of folks coming to be in those groups,” Holter explained of the work done in accountability programs.

But when people are mandated to these programs who keeps track to see if they complete them? In short, it depends on who referred them. DCF officials says they usually check the status if a case is still open or gets reopened, but most people participating in accountability programs are referred by the DOC. Selene Colburn co-director of the Council on Domestic Violence says preliminary data for FY 22 indicates DOC referrals make up about 91% of the programs participants.

“The programs do work to reduce the risk of reoffending both in domestic violence cases, but even just general criminal charges,” Colburn said.

State funding for the Council on Domestic Violence and these programs is now $500,000. Colburn added they have been tracking data on a program level, like number of participants and where referrals come from, but it’s hard to get it on an individual level. She says the additional state funding to help keep track of information encourages accountability. It can also help to improve these intervention programs, which are still relatively new. “50 or 40 years ago, these cases were still being treated by, not just the criminal legal system, but by society at large, as private matters,” Colburn continued.

The new data they collect will include more precise numbers of who completed the programs, feedback from the participants partners on if their behavior has changed, and a better look at what other factors play a role in this behavior, such as employment and previous charges.

Holter says the pilot for this data tracking will start next month. “Once we understand that bigger picture, we’ll start to understand better how pieces of our intervention actually help people or not,” Holter said.

In addition to funding for data collection, the Council also received $300,000 of funding from justice reinvestment money to waive fees for those participating in these accountability programs. Colburn says they can cost up to $1,500 presenting a major barrier for many people.

