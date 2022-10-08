University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Calif. (Gray News) - College students will soon have the opportunity to take a course focusing on Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, singer and songwriter commented on social media earlier this week regarding an upcoming African American studies course at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to UC Berkeley Professor Peace And Love El Henson, the institution will offer the course titled Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms starting in the 2023 spring semester.

Henson shared that she is excited to teach the course that will encourage students to think about Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry and hip-hop feminism.

The university retweeted the professor’s Twitter thread announcing the class on its official account.

Minaj also expressed interest in visiting the class.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Police are investigating a shooting in White River Junction that left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
FILE - In this 2008 photo, convicted rapist Richard Gillmore is pictured during his parole...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison