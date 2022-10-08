Vermont Technical College recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program at the Vermont Technical College received a first-of-it-kind award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Architectural Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science Program received a Zero Energy Design Designation seal of recognition.

The recognition was given to programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design state of the art sustainable buildings. To qualify, the programs have to impart best practices of zero energy design on students, and students have to apply those in actual projects.

Chris Reilly, a professor at Vermont Tech, says it’s great to have this recognition for the solid work they are doing in prepping students for the future.

“Whether our students go to work for an engineering firm, or an architecture firm, or even a construction management company, all of the building industries will be going this way because the goal for the whole country, and the state of Vermont, and all of the northeast everywhere, to try to achieve these reductions in carbon and energy usage,” Reilly said.

Vermont Tech was the only Vermont program to receive the recognition.

