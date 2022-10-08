Vermont Technical College recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program at the Vermont Technical College received a first-of-it-kind award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Architectural Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science Program received a Zero Energy Design Designation seal of recognition.

The recognition was given to programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design state of the art sustainable buildings. To qualify, the programs have to impart best practices of zero energy design on students, and students have to apply those in actual projects.

Chris Reilly, a professor at Vermont Tech, says it’s great to have this recognition for the solid work they are doing in prepping students for the future.

“Whether our students go to work for an engineering firm, or an architecture firm, or even a construction management company, all of the building industries will be going this way because the goal for the whole country, and the state of Vermont, and all of the northeast everywhere, to try to achieve these reductions in carbon and energy usage,” Reilly said.

Vermont Tech was the only Vermont program to receive the recognition.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Police are investigating a shooting in White River Junction that left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

Latest News

What to do Saturday, October 8th
What to do: Saturday, Oct. 8
Vermont collecting data on accountability efforts
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting